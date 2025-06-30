DOJ Makes Massive Healthcare Fraud Bust, 324 Charged

Over 300 defendants have been charged as a result of the Department of Justice's 2025 National Health Care Fraud Takedown, according to a press release posted on Monday.

Advertisement

[There are] criminal charges against 324 defendants, including 96 doctors, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, and other licensed medical professionals, in 50 federal districts and 12 State Attorneys General’s Offices across the United States, for their alleged participation in various health care fraud schemes involving over $14.6 billion in intended loss...Civil charges against 20 defendants for $14.2 million in alleged fraud, as well as civil settlements with 106 defendants totaling $34.3 million, were also announced as part of the Takedown.

DOJ officials seized "over $245 million in cash, luxury vehicles, cryptocurrency, and other assets as part of the coordinated enforcement efforts." Leading up to the operation, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) prevented over $4 billion from being paid out to those making fraudulent claims and revoked the billing privileges of 205 providers.

The cases "are being prosecuted by Health Care Fraud Strike Force teams from the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section, 50 U.S. Attorneys’ Offices nationwide, and 12 State Attorneys General Offices."

🔥NEW — DOJ announces charges against 324 DEFENDANTS for "HEALTHCARE FRAUD SCHEMES!"



This move covers "$14.6 BILLION in false claims."



GOOD! pic.twitter.com/g3kPTSUhku — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 30, 2025

United States Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement:

This record-setting Health Care Fraud Takedown delivers justice to criminal actors who prey upon our most vulnerable citizens and steal from hardworking American taxpayers...Make no mistake – this administration will not tolerate criminals who line their pockets with taxpayer dollars while endangering the health and safety of our communities.

This takedown is a part of a broader goal by the Trump Administration to root out fraud in costly American welfare programs like Medicare and Medicaid, which drive up the bill for such programs for American taxpayers.

Transnational criminal organizations are known to be involved, with 29 defendants charged in their roles in resulting in $12 billion in payouts to those organizations.