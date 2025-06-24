Trump Cooled Down and Said This About Iran Breaking the Ceasefire
Dem Senate Parliamentarian Delivers a Death Blow to Trump's Goal of Reining in...
Man Connected With Fertility Clinic Bombing Dies in Custody
Even Democrats Know That Impeaching Trump Is a Fool's Errand
Trump Administration Accuses Federal Judge of Defying Supreme Court Ruling
Three Carriers, One Message: Don’t Test the United States
Ceasefire Gives Iranian People Opportunity to ‘Rise Up,’ Says Israeli Ambassador
VIP
This Republican Senator Thought About Switching to the Democratic Caucus
Have You Seen Oil Prices Today?
Socialist Mamdani Promises State-Run Grocery Stores in NYC
House Already Defeats Plan to Impeach Trump Over Iran
Jasmine Crockett: I'm Supposed to Make the 'F***ing Decision' About Iran
Did You Catch Pam Bondi's Tense Face Off With This Democrat Congresswoman?
VIP
On Anniversary of Dobbs Decision, Democrats Continue to Fearmonger on Abortion
Tipsheet

ICE Arrests Former IRGC Member, Army Sniper in Wake of Iran Strike

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 24, 2025 3:00 PM
Flickr/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Eleven Iranian nationals have been arrested in the last 48 hours by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents across eight different states and nine cities, according to CBS News. This development comes in the wake of a nationwide security alert issued after the U.S. carried out a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities this past weekend.

Advertisement

One of the individuals arrested is Mehran Makari Saheli, who is a former member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). ICE arrested Saheli at his home in Minnesota where he "admitted connections to Hezbollah," an Iranian-funded terrorist organization.

On Sunday, authorities also arrested Ribvar Karmi in northern Alabama, where they discovered an Islamic Republic of Iran Army identification card in his possession. According to federal law enforcement, Karmi is a former Iranian Army sniper who served from 2018 to 2021 and entered the United States in 2024. 

Recommended

Trump Cooled Down and Said This About Iran Breaking the Ceasefire Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

A man by he name of Yousef Mehridehno was also arrested just outside Jackson, Mississippi, 4 months after being placed on the U.S. known or suspected terrorist list.

ICE reported that five of the individuals arrested had prior criminal convictions, including charges such as grand larceny, drug offenses, and multiple charges of unlawful firearm possession.

None of the individuals apprehended have been directly tied to known terrorist plots or explicit threats to national security. Still, the far more unsettling question remains: how many potential sleeper cells are already embedded within the United States, and how many were able to slip in due to the open border policy of former President Joe Biden?

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION IRAN NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Cooled Down and Said This About Iran Breaking the Ceasefire Katie Pavlich
Have You Seen Oil Prices Today? Madeline Leesman
Dem Senate Parliamentarian Delivers a Death Blow to Trump's Goal of Reining in Rogue Judges Matt Vespa
House Already Defeats Plan to Impeach Trump Over Iran Rebecca Downs
Jasmine Crockett: I'm Supposed to Make the 'F***ing Decision' About Iran Madeline Leesman
This Couple's Baby Was Decapitated During Birth. What a Doctor Did After Was Even Worse. Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Cooled Down and Said This About Iran Breaking the Ceasefire Katie Pavlich
Advertisement