'Unbelievable: McCarthy Challenges Pelosi on Her Effort to Interfere in Iowa

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy knows Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) is right where she belongs. Meeks won the race in Iowa's second congressional district by just six votes, but a bipartisan canvassing board certified her win. She was sworn into Congress and has begun her new job.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading Democrats in their mission to unseat her and replace her with Democratic challenger Rita Hart.

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy sent Pelosi a strongly worded letter that told her to back off and stop manipulating the election process.

All votes have been counted, recounted, & certified. @RepMMM won her election in #IA02.



Now Democrats are skipping the courts & manipulating this contest in order to steal a seat for their losing candidate.



I just sent this letter to Speaker Pelosi: — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 29, 2021

"You have already begun to manipulate this contest in order a guarantee a win for Contestant Hart, inventing that violates federal law and your own rules," he writes. "Unbelievably, this would require almost nothing from Contestant Hart but would have Congressman Miller-Meeks prove that she won her seat, despite holding a valid election certificate."

"I urge you to put your faith in democracy and dismiss this partisan contest," he said.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate agreed and told Pelosi that the voters have spoken.

"Iowans should have the final say in all Iowa elections, not Washington, D.C. politicians," Pate wrote.

Republicans have noted that Democrats are acting hypocritically because on January 6, when some senators objected to President Biden's electoral college certification, Democrats said they were outraged.