Sen. Hawley Tells CNN's Don Lemon His Chyron on Guns Is 'Exactly' Right

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Mar 25, 2021 12:45 PM
Source: Al Drago/Pool via AP

The tragedy in Boulder, CO Monday night has once again spurred new calls for gun control. The suspect, a 21-year-old Syrian refugee, opened fire and killed 10 people at a grocery store with a Ruger AR-556 pistol.

In the aftermath of the carnage, President Biden has called for a renewed ban on "assault weapons" and is reportedly prepping executive orders on gun control.

Matt covered some of CNN's unfortunate takes on the shooting, most of which came from host Don Lemon.

But Lemon followed up with another eyebrow raising take. In the middle of another lecture about conservatives like Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) who support the Second Amendment, the following chyron popped up on the bottom of the screen, "Hawley Thinks Guns Aren't the Problem - Criminals Are."

That had social media users wondering what exactly the issue was. Is this really a controversial take? 

Sen. Josh Hawley himself, who recently told Democrats that they had it backwards on guns, hopped on Twitter to tell Lemon that, yes, that is indeed what he and many folks believe.

Have We Lost Nuance?
Derek Hunter

The focus of Congress, Hawley said, shouldn't be "taking away Second Amendment rights from law-abiding citizens."

"We have got to get serious about violent crime," Hawley said. "It is a mistake to reduce the sentences of violent criminals. It is mistake to look the other way when criminals commit offenses with firearms."

