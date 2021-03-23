Congress

Rep. Tenney Reflects on How Speaker Pelosi Treated Her Son During Swearing-in Ceremony

Posted: Mar 23, 2021
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich shared a somewhat delayed, yet empathetic message for Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) on Tuesday after Speaker Pelosi reportedly denied her son access to her swearing-in ceremony in February. That's despite the fact that her son is a graduate of the Naval Academy and an active duty Marine.

Rep. Tenney thanked Gingrich for his words, adding how disappointed she was that Pelosi, a fellow mom, treated her son so disrespectfully.

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill told Fox News at the time that it was because of COVID restrictions put in place by the Sergeant at Arms that Tenney's son had to wait outside and that the decision had "nothing to do with politics." Social media users tried to argue the same point. But Tenney said that's just plain untrue.

"Absolutely not true," she replied. "Covid-19 restrictions were never mentioned as a reason for denying my son access. 'Security reasons' were cited."

Other Republican lawmakers are outraged at the speaker's current attempt to unseat Iowa Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks after Democrat Rita Hart demanded a challenge to the vote. Miller-Meeks is the rightful winner after two recounts and a bipartisan canvassing board's vote to certify the results.

Most Popular