Legislators Think They've Figured Out Why Cuomo Is Suddenly Lifting COVID Restrictions

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is suddenly giving New Yorkers some of their freedoms back. In recent days he's lifted restrictions on indoor dining, expanded capacities for outdoor concert and sport venues, and expanded vaccine distribution in the state.

Starting April 1, for instance, New Yorkers can enjoy the following.

In an announcement on Thursday morning, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced outdoor venues with capacities of 2,500 or larger that host live concerts and shows can reopen at 20% capacity. On the same date, sports venues with 1,500+ indoor capacity will have a cap at 10%. Outdoor venues with capacities of 2,500 or larger will have their capacity cap raised to 20%. (WKBW)

In addition, starting Tuesday New Yorkers aged 50 and above can receive their COVID-19 vaccines, the governor revealed.

But some critics and observers note that these announcements appear to be corresponding with each new female accuser who comes forward to accuse Cuomo of sexual misconduct. Eight women have now alleged that the governor was inappropriate with them. State Sen. Tom O'Mara, Assemblyman Mike Lawler and other legislators say Cuomo's announcements are no coincidence.

Was there another accuser today? — Assemblyman Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) March 22, 2021

On a Monday press call, Cuomo did not address the investigations into the allegations against him. Dozens of lawmakers both in New York and Washington, D.C. have demanded Cuomo's resignation. The governor dismissed those calls as "reckless and dangerous."