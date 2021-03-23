New York

Legislators Think They've Figured Out Why Cuomo Is Suddenly Lifting COVID Restrictions

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Mar 23, 2021 10:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Legislators Think They've Figured Out Why Cuomo Is Suddenly Lifting COVID Restrictions

Source: Office of the NY Governor via AP

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is suddenly giving New Yorkers some of their freedoms back. In recent days he's lifted restrictions on indoor dining, expanded capacities for outdoor concert and sport venues, and expanded vaccine distribution in the state.

Starting April 1, for instance, New Yorkers can enjoy the following.

In an announcement on Thursday morning, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced outdoor venues with capacities of 2,500 or larger that host live concerts and shows can reopen at 20% capacity. On the same date, sports venues with 1,500+ indoor capacity will have a cap at 10%. Outdoor venues with capacities of 2,500 or larger will have their capacity cap raised to 20%. (WKBW)

In addition, starting Tuesday New Yorkers aged 50 and above can receive their COVID-19 vaccines, the governor revealed.

But some critics and observers note that these announcements appear to be corresponding with each new female accuser who comes forward to accuse Cuomo of sexual misconduct. Eight women have now alleged that the governor was inappropriate with them. State Sen. Tom O'Mara, Assemblyman Mike Lawler and other legislators say Cuomo's announcements are no coincidence.

On a Monday press call, Cuomo did not address the investigations into the allegations against him. Dozens of lawmakers both in New York and Washington, D.C. have demanded Cuomo's resignation. The governor dismissed those calls as "reckless and dangerous."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Social Media Users Wonder How Media Will 'Twist' Boulder Shooting Story After Suspect Identified
Leah Barkoukis
Shameless: Senate Democrats' Breathtaking Dishonesty on the Filibuster
Guy Benson
The One Devastating Biden Border Policy Former Acting DHS Secretary Says He's 'Never Heard' Of
Cortney O'Brien
The Heritage Foundation's Leadership Resigns Citing Successful Term
Connor McNulty
New and Devastating Border Photos Prompt a Psaki Flashback
Katie Pavlich
Iowa Dem Encourages House Committee to 'Depart From Iowa Law' to Overturn GOP Congresswoman's Victory
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Mike Lester
View Cartoon
Most Popular