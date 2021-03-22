Jen Psaki

White House Responds to President Biden Falling on Air Force One

Mar 22, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Biden a took a few tumbles as he was walking up the steps of Air Force One last week. Social media users were brutal, creating some now classic memes to commemorate his missteps. My personal favorite was "Gone With the Wind," poking fun at White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's explanation that the wind caused Biden to trip.

“It’s pretty windy outside," she said. "It’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself.” 

Reporters worried about the president's health asked Psaki to give them an update on his condition.

"He's 100 percent fine," Psaki said at Monday's White House press conference.

"I don't know if you've been up those steps but they're a little tricky some times," she added, saying that the president is "doing great."

Prompted again by the press, Psaki said she's "not aware" of the president needing medical action after his falls.

The footage comes a few months after Biden fractured his foot while playing with his dog Major in November.

President Trump never fell in public, but he was ridiculed for walking a bit too gingerly down a ramp at the West Point commencement ceremony last June. Biden was among those making fun of him.

“Look at how he steps and look at how I step,” Biden said at the time.

