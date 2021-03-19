Here's How Rep. Lofgren Tried to Justify Dems' Partisan Move in Iowa

In case you missed this subplot in Washington, House Democrats are attempting to unseat Iowa Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks. Meeks won the second congressional district race in Iowa by a slim margin -only six votes. But she was certified by a bipartisan canvassing board and is now at her rightful place in Congress. Keep in mind that this was after two recounts.

And still, her opponent Democrat Rita Hart is adamant that not all votes were counted and demanded a challenge. And Democrats on the Committee on House Administration obliged, voting to allow for a review.

“Today, none of us can state with confidence who actually won this election,” Committee Chair Zoe Lofgren claimed. “Answering that question is a solemn responsibility of this committee and it is our obligation under federal law and under the Constitution.”

As Reagan reported earlier, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is one of several Republicans to shame Pelosi and the Democrats for their blatant hypocrisy, after they so vehemently condemned Republicans who objected to the electoral college certification of President Biden on January 6.

"Congresswoman Miller-Meeks has been sworn in," McConnell said. "She’s here. She’s working. But Democratic leadership is trying to use brute political power to kick her out and replace this Congresswoman with the Democrat whom she defeated. You don’t often see hypocrisy this blatant, this shameless, so quickly."

Pressed on the Democrats' partisan and apparent hypocritical attempt to unseat Miller-Meeks, Lofgren said they are simply "following the law and the Constitution." She argued that she was in the same position before, and voted in favor of a Republican.

When asked if she was worried about the optics of a partisan body determining the election, Lofgren said that the last time she evaluated an election, she made the motion that favored the Republican. (In 2008, Lofgren served on the panel's task force that unanimously voted to dismiss a Florida Democrat's case over her 2006 loss.)

Another Democrat, strategist Jeff Link, said that the two races don't compare.

"I think you're comparing apples to oranges," Link argued. "Trump was trying to find ballots that didn't exist. In this case, there are 22 ballots that were legitimately cast that hadn't been counted. So, it's a different situation."

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer disagrees. He recently argued that what Democrats are attempting in Iowa is "far worse" than what the likes of Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz did on January 6.