Taxes

President Biden Reportedly Eyeing Major Tax Hike

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Mar 15, 2021 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
President Biden Reportedly Eyeing Major Tax Hike

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

For the first time since 1993, the president of the United States may be enacting a major federal tax hike. The move by President Biden would come after his massive $1.9 trillion COVID "relief" deal, which Republicans termed a "progressive wish list."

According to Bloomberg, who first reported the news, Biden will announce his plans during his joint-session address to Congress, expected to take place this month. Sources tell the outlet that the president plans on raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and increasing taxes on individuals earning more than $400,000.

Four people familiar with the discussions told Bloomberg that the president’s proposal, while outright rejecting Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax, would raise both the income tax rate for filers making more than $400,000 per year and the corporate gains tax for filers earning more than $1 million per year. Furthermore, Biden is expected to pursue a 7 percent increase in the corporate tax rate and limit ways for sole proprietorships and other “pass-through” businesses to avoid paying corporate taxes. (Daily Caller)

Conservatives criticized the report and made some dire predictions.

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) similarly warned Biden that his tax hike would "further cripple a struggling economy" and that it would be "a terrible economic mistake." He worries that it will reverse the progress they had made with President Trump's tax cuts.

“And by that fair share, I mean there’s no reason why the top tax rate shouldn’t be 39.6 percent, which it was in the beginning of the Bush administration," Biden told The New York Times last year. "There’s no reason why 91 Fortune 500 companies should be paying zero in taxes.”

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Fauci: So, The Six Foot Rule May Not Be Necessary
Katie Pavlich

Biden Asks For EEOC Attorney's Resignation. She Refused. Here's What Happened Next.
Leah Barkoukis
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Our Freedom Is Gone
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
Ari Fleischer: Dems' Move in Iowa Is 'Far Worse' than GOP Objection to Biden Win
Cortney O'Brien
Stacey Abrams Urges Senate to Sidestep Filibuster to Pass Radical 'Voting Rights' Legislation
Reagan McCarthy
FEMA Vaccination Site in Chicago Falling Far Short of Dose Distribution Goals, Thanks to 'Equity' Fixation
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular