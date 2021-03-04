CNN

WarnerMedia CEO Apologizes for Pandemic Remark at Conference

Mar 04, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Eric Risberg

At a Morgan Stanley investor conference on Thursday, Jason Kilar, the CEO of WarnerMedia LLC, which owns CNN, said that the coronavirus pandemic had given him good ratings.

Having been quoted by The Wall Street Journal's Joe Flint, Kilar later issued this clarification:

Kilar added that he is "sorry for the sentence and for uttering it," and thanked Flint for "highlighting it and holding him accountable."

As Flint referenced, back in 2016 CBS CEO Les Moonves found himself in hot water for saying that Donald Trump may be bad for America, but as a presidential candidate he was "damn good for CBS." It turned out to be a gold mine for his network because the ad money was "rolling in."

"Man, who would have expected the ride we're all having right now?... The money's rolling in and this is fun," he said. "I've never seen anything like this, and this going to be a very good year for us. Sorry. It's a terrible thing to say. But, bring it on, Donald. Keep going."

Like Kilar, Moonves made the comment at a Morgan Stanley conference.

