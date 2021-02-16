New York
VIP

NY Assemblywoman Left Stunned by 'Frightening' Cuomo Presser

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Feb 16, 2021 10:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
NY Assemblywoman Left Stunned by 'Frightening' Cuomo Presser

Source: Kevin P. Coughlin/ Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP

Despite the New York Post's bombshell that Gov. Andrew Cuomo's aide Melissa DeRosa admitted that she and other members of the administration intentionally hid the true numbers of COVID-19 nursing home fatalities for months, Gov. Cuomo remains on his high horse. Many believe that Cuomo's mandate forcing nursing home facilities to accept recovering COVID patients led to the out-of-control death rate. Even now, he denies it had anything to do with the tragedy.

At his first press conference since the shocking report came out, Cuomo played the blame game again. He blamed the nursing home staff for bringing COVID into facilities themselves and for accepting the recovering COVID patients if they weren't equipped. But, as critics note, they were essentially bullied by the Cuomo administration to accept them following his March order.

Cuomo also insisted the numbers they released on the nursing home tragedy were always accurate. And, while Cuomo admitted that the administration delayed handing over information to the state legislature, he argued that that was because they were responding to a DOJ request.

That was news to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

“Other than what was reported in the news, the Speaker had no knowledge of an official Department of Justice inquiry," Heastie's communications director Mike Whyland said.

Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim called it "despicable" that Cuomo would throw the speaker under the bus. Kim was one of a few lawmakers to hold a press conference with Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean and Republican State Sen. Jim Tedisco in August to demand an independent investigation of the nursing home tragedy. Both Dean and Kim lost loved ones to COVID in New York nursing homes.

Cuomo simply said the legislators were "wrong" and that they were informed about the DOJ ask.

New York State Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou, a Democrat, didn't accept that answer and said that Cuomo's presser was downright "frightening."

"This isn’t a democratic or republican issue,"  Niou added. "It is an accountability issue. New Yorkers should be able to trust that their governor and their legislature are working in their best interest."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Schumer Ducks Question on Cuomo's Nursing Home Coverup
Reagan McCarthy
Turley: One of Raskin's Claims About Trump Was 'Breathtaking' and 'Chilling'
Cortney O'Brien
Dr. Fauci Flip Flops on Kamala Harris’ Vaccine Distribution Plan 'Starting from Scratch' Comment
Julio Rosas
Rep. Zeldin Scoffs at Biden's 'Big Goal' for Vaccines
Cortney O'Brien
Axios Plays Defense for VP Harris After She's Caught Lying About Trump's Vaccine Distribution Plan
Julio Rosas
Potential DeSantis Challenger Gaslights Voters on Florida's COVID Successes
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular