Rep. Nancy Mace Responds to AOC, Shares Different Memory of Capitol Hill Riots

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) surprised her Instagram viewers this week when she shared her experience during the Capitol Hill riots on January 6. According to the congresswoman, she was terrified that one of the rioters had entered her office in the Cannon building, so much so that she hid in the bathroom. It turned out to be a Capitol police officer, but AOC says the officer was unnecessarily hostile.

"I thought I was going to die," AOC said. "I have never been quieter in my entire life."

In her Instagram video, AOC also revealed that she was a sexual assault survivor.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) has a different recollection of that day. According to the congresswoman, who works just two doors down from AOC, no mob stormed their hallway. She said she was disappointed that the media was fanning "fictitious news flames."

.@AOC made clear she didn’t know who was at her door. Breathless attempts by media to fan fictitious news flames are dangerous.



My office is 2 doors down. Insurrectionists never stormed our hallway. Egregious doesn’t even begin to cover it. Is there nothing MSM won’t politicize? pic.twitter.com/Tl1GiPSOft — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 2, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez answered the criticism by arguing that the attack was on the entire Capitol complex and she feared for her life. She says it is the Right that is doing the manipulating.

This is the latest manipulative take on the right.



They are manipulating the fact that most people don’t know the layout the Capitol complex.



We were all on the Capitol complex - the attack wasn’t just on the dome.



The bombs Trump supporters planted surrounded our offices too. pic.twitter.com/jI18e0XRrd — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2021

"People were trying to rush and infiltrate our office buildings - that’s why we had to get evacuated in the first place," she added. "The attempts of attackers & publicly available communications show how they tried to gain access and share location info on finding members for physical harm."

Rep. Mace also recently called out AOC for accusing the GOP of peddling the violence. Last week the progressive outright accused Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) of trying to get her murdered.

I stood up to my party on Jan. 6th. Where were you when Bernie supporters were shooting GOP members? When VP Harris was crowdfunding bail for looters and rioters? You only have moral authority if you stand up for what’s right ALL the time, regardless of party. @aoc https://t.co/04AIpYEOmU — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) January 28, 2021

The FBI is following up on hundreds of cases related to the deadly Capitol riot. This week, the remains of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick were brought to the Capitol for lawmakers and President Biden to pay their respects.