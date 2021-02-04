Capitol Hill

Rep. Nancy Mace Responds to AOC, Shares Different Memory of Capitol Hill Riots

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Feb 04, 2021 10:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Rep. Nancy Mace Responds to AOC, Shares Different Memory of Capitol Hill Riots

Source: AP Photo/Mic Smith

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) surprised her Instagram viewers this week when she shared her experience during the Capitol Hill riots on January 6. According to the congresswoman, she was terrified that one of the rioters had entered her office in the Cannon building, so much so that she hid in the bathroom. It turned out to be a Capitol police officer, but AOC says the officer was unnecessarily hostile. 

"I thought I was going to die," AOC said. "I have never been quieter in my entire life."

In her Instagram video, AOC also revealed that she was a sexual assault survivor.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) has a different recollection of that day. According to the congresswoman, who works just two doors down from AOC, no mob stormed their hallway. She said she was disappointed that the media was fanning "fictitious news flames." 

Ocasio-Cortez answered the criticism by arguing that the attack was on the entire Capitol complex and she feared for her life. She says it is the Right that is doing the manipulating.

"People were trying to rush and infiltrate our office buildings - that’s why we had to get evacuated in the first place," she added. "The attempts of attackers & publicly available communications show how they tried to gain access and share location info on finding members for physical harm."

Rep. Mace also recently called out AOC for accusing the GOP of peddling the violence. Last week the progressive outright accused Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) of trying to get her murdered.

Recommended
Liberals 'Heart' Murderers
Ann Coulter

The FBI is following up on hundreds of cases related to the deadly Capitol riot. This week, the remains of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick were brought to the Capitol for lawmakers and President Biden to pay their respects.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Reporter to Psaki: Didn't Biden Break a Promise to Voters on Stimulus Checks?
Cortney O'Brien
CDC vs. Biden White House: Again, Teachers Don't Have to Be Vaccinated for Schools to Reopen
Katie Pavlich
Sens. Grassley and Tillis Unload on Biden Order Allowing Violent, Criminal Illegals to Go Free
Reagan McCarthy
Watch: All the Times the Highest Paid Federal Employee Has Flip-flopped on Coronavirus
Leah Barkoukis
Second Amendment Foundation Explains the Dangers Behind a Proposed ATF Rule Change
Beth Baumann

What Maxine Waters Wants Trump Charged With
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular