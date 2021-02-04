Doctor Fails to Clarify What He Meant When He Said to 'Let' Maskless People Die

People are still talking about a now-viral video from Naples, Florida, that wouldn't be viral any other year. In the clip, both customers and employees alike are going about their business. The problem was that this is the coronavirus pandemic, and they were maskless. Some media called the video "shocking."

WATCH: This shocking video from @SamBrockNBC shows a market in Naples, FL where many customers and employees are not wearing face masks. Florida does not have a mask mandate, but the CDC has said that wearing masks can help control the Covid pandemic. https://t.co/WFatRrjnYa pic.twitter.com/IMQJz4p0Ox

But some of the reactions have also been controversial. For instance, Dr. Cleavon Gilman, in a now-deleted tweet, shared a photo of the grocery shoppers with the following caption, "Naples, Florida. Let'em die. I'm so tired of these people. No vaccines for y'all."

Several social media users captured screenshots before he took down the thread.

- “ER doctor on the Covid frontlines fighting for... humanity”



- “Let’em die” pic.twitter.com/kzUE9doVaQ — Sophia (PICK ME) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) February 4, 2021

In response to the backlash, the doctor accused Republicans of taking his words "out of context."

"When you don’t wear a mask, refuse to socially distance, and get infected with COVID... that’s what happens.. you get hypoxic, and then you die," he said. "Unfortunately, these selfish people will kill many others doing their best to avoid COVID along the way. 11 months over 500,000 dead.

"To clarify, people that don’t wear masks and follow public health measures get COVID and present very late to the hospital because they believe it’s a hoax," he continued. "That’s how they die. Did I say they don’t deserve medical treatment? Nope."

Gilman's initial "clarification" has now also been deleted. And it fooled no one.

So what part was out of context? The entire quote was retweeted and no context was removed. " they are not gonna protect themselves so let’em die." sounds like you would let them die. Enough so that you felt the need to say it a second time. — Tech Ronin (@tchronin) February 4, 2021

“Let em die”



*15 min later in same thread*



“We’re all in this together ??” pic.twitter.com/Izvwnh7svt — Nicoco (@PetiteNicoco) February 4, 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has caught a lot of flak for keeping his state open during the pandemic. But in reality, his state is doing miles better than New York.