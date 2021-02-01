Middle East

Why Alan Dershowitz Nominated Jared Kushner for Nobel Peace Prize

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Feb 01, 2021 3:40 PM
  Share   Tweet
Why Alan Dershowitz Nominated Jared Kushner for Nobel Peace Prize

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz believes the Trump administration should be recognized for their efforts toward peace in the Middle East. So the professor emeritus of Harvard Law School has officially nominated Jared Kushner and his deputy Avi Berkowitz for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law who served as a White House senior adviser, was instrumental in the historic Abraham Accords. The accords served as a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, to establish normalized relations and "reciprocal embassies" in each country. 

President Trump signed the accords in September while hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani. 

Dershowitz defended President Trump during his first impeachment trial last January and has called for the Senate to dismiss the latest article of impeachment.

Also nominated for the peace prize this year are Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, the World Health Organization and teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg. President Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize at least three times as well for his work on the Abraham Accords and for his commitment to ending foreign wars.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Interesting Development with the Biden Plan to Slash the Trump Tax Cuts
Matt Vespa
Report: Armed Antifa Members Violently Took Over a Hotel
Katie Pavlich
Failed Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Work on 'Voting Rights'
Reagan McCarthy
Virginia GOP Governor Candidate Stacks Leadership Team With Prominent Conservatives
Reagan McCarthy
Rick Scott: Biden's 'Relief' Bill is Full of Goodies for the Left
Katie Pavlich
Dems Mute NY Lawmaker's Mic After He Introduces Motion to Subpoena the Health Commissioner
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular