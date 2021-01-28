Nancy Mace Reacts After AOC Claims the GOP Turns Blind Eye to Violence

According to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), she is brushing shoulders with "legitimate white supremacist sympathizers" in the halls of Congress. Of course, she's talking about some of her Republican colleagues. And she accused GOP leader Kevin McCarthy of failing to squelch the supremacist rhetoric. He "answers to these QAnon members of Congress—not the other way around," she claimed.

Republicans, she continued, turn a blind eye to violence.

“There are no consequences in the Republican caucus for violence," she claimed on MSNBC. "No consequences for racism. No consequences for misogyny. No consequences for insurrection. And no consequences means that they condone it. It means that that silence is acceptance."

Ocasio-Cortez continued her train of thought on Twitter.

"Republican members of Congress don’t want consequences for white supremacy or insurrection against the United States because their political strategy is to embrace white supremacists and the scepter of the Confederacy to get power in the first place," she claimed.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-NC), who's a member of the party AOC just suggested was riddled with racists, responded to the progressive with a few examples of when she did push back at violence, including after the Capitol riots on January 6. Mace denounced the rioters as having committed "domestic terrorism." She also wondered why AOC punted when she had the chance to do so on occasions when her party was committing the violence.

On June 14, 2017, a Sen. Bernie Sanders supporter attacked Republican congressmen who were practicing for the next day's congressional baseball game. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) was badly wounded and needed to undergo several surgeries before he could return to work. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who was also on the baseball field during the shooting, was later attacked outside his home while doing yard work and experienced several months of excruciating pain and complications.

That's not to mention the violent Antifa protests that have erupted all over the country. But as Julio recently reported, the Biden administration has yet to fully denounce those riots.