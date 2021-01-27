United Nations

Senators Grill Ambassador to the UN Nominee About China. Did She Pass?

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Jan 27, 2021 2:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Senators Grill Ambassador to the UN Nominee About China. Did She Pass?

Source: Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP

President Biden’s nominee for ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, is in the Senate hot seat on Wednesday. And we expect the word "China" to come up several times because of a controversial speech she gave a few years ago. In October 2019, Thomas-Greenfield delivered a speech called, “China-U.S.-Africa Relationships” at the Savannah State University Confucius Institute for its fifth anniversary lecture event. Critics agree she was way too soft on China, particularly when it came to China's human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, including mass internment, forced labor and sterilization. On the last day of the Trump administration, the U.S. government declared that China is committing genocide.

She also, as the Washington Post notes, seemed to "excused Beijing’s debt-trap diplomacy in Africa" and put some of the blame on the U.S.

“Those who would criticize Chinese predatory lending or the governments who accept these deals must also acknowledge that in many cases, the United States and the West is not showing up or offering viable alternatives,” she said at the time. “This is especially the case because U.S. investment in diplomatic engagement is lagging.”

As Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) aptly summarized it, it is a "Bad" look for the president's nominee.

But in her testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the nominee took a new tone and suggested that under her watch the U.S. would take an aggressive stance toward China.

“We know China is working across the U.N. system to drive an authoritarian agenda that stands in opposition to the founding values of the institution — American values,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “Their success depends on our continued withdrawal. That will not happen on my watch.”

And yet, when Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) asked the nominee about the abuses against the Uyghurs in the same hearing, she refused to label it a "genocide."

"What they're doing there has been referred to as genocide and I know that the State Department is reviewing that as we speak," she said in her non-answer. "What they are doing is horrific, and I look forward to seeing the results of the review that's being done."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

NYT Editor Fired for Biden Tweet Had an Interesting Take on Cancel Culture
Matt Vespa
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': The Damage Has Been Done
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
Chicago Teachers Union Releases Cringey Dance Video to Advocate Keeping Kids Out of the Classroom
Julio Rosas

FLASHBACK: Biden Promised Not to Raise Taxes. Is That About to Change?
Katie Pavlich
Court Packing? Biden Reportedly Forming a Commission on 'Reform' to Supreme Court and Federal Judiciary
Reagan McCarthy
DHS Has Issued a National Terrorism Advisory That Will Last for Months
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular