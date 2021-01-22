National Guard

Sen. Tim Scott Livid Over Treatment of National Guard Troops

Jan 22, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

National Guardsmen who had been stationed at the Capitol were reportedly kicked out and told to set up mobile command centers outside or in nearby hotels on Thursday. 

"Yesterday dozens of senators and congressmen walked down our lines taking photos, shaking our hands and thanking us for our service," a Guardsman told Politico. "Within 24 hours, they had no further use for us and banished us to the corner of a parking garage. We feel incredibly betrayed."

It was a shameful sight considering these troops had been on the front lines the past few weeks defending our nation's capital in the wake of the deadly riots on January 6.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) was among the lawmakers who are absolutely livid over how the National Guard had been treated. As he captured, 5,000 troops were forced to underground parking lots. As Bronson reported, they were reportedly forced to "rest" on the hard floors of a parking garage that lacked internet reception, contained a single electrical outlet, and a lone bathroom with just two stalls. 

In a display of bipartisanship, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) was just as livid about the sudden displacement of the troops. She offered her office to the guardsmen.

Social media users enthusiastically agreed that our troops should be our No. 1 priority. Sens. Scott and Duckworth were happy to report that they'd learned that those brave individuals were moved back inside the facilities on Thursday night.

"Just heard that our troops will be moved back inside tonight," Sen. Scott wrote. "We owe our National Guard and law enforcement officials a debt of gratitude that we can never truly repay. They’ve put everything on the line to protect us. I’m glad to hear they’ll be back indoors tonight."

Late Thursday evening, Sen. Duckworth tweeted, "Update: Troops are now all out of the garage. Now I can go to bed."

