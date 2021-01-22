Sen. Tim Scott Livid Over Treatment of National Guard Troops

National Guardsmen who had been stationed at the Capitol were reportedly kicked out and told to set up mobile command centers outside or in nearby hotels on Thursday.

"Yesterday dozens of senators and congressmen walked down our lines taking photos, shaking our hands and thanking us for our service," a Guardsman told Politico. "Within 24 hours, they had no further use for us and banished us to the corner of a parking garage. We feel incredibly betrayed."

It was a shameful sight considering these troops had been on the front lines the past few weeks defending our nation's capital in the wake of the deadly riots on January 6.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) was among the lawmakers who are absolutely livid over how the National Guard had been treated. As he captured, 5,000 troops were forced to underground parking lots. As Bronson reported, they were reportedly forced to "rest" on the hard floors of a parking garage that lacked internet reception, contained a single electrical outlet, and a lone bathroom with just two stalls.

Our troops deserve the utmost honor & respect for securing the Capitol & defending democracy this week.



This is unconscionable & unsafe. Whoever’s decision this was to house our National Guardsmen & women in underground parking lots must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/mBwpoog6YC — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 22, 2021

In a display of bipartisanship, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) was just as livid about the sudden displacement of the troops. She offered her office to the guardsmen.

Unreal. I can’t believe that the same brave servicemembers we’ve been asking to protect our Capitol and our Constitution these last two weeks would be unceremoniously ordered to vacate the building. I am demanding answers ASAP. They can use my office. https://t.co/GlSSx9nqXo — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 22, 2021

Social media users enthusiastically agreed that our troops should be our No. 1 priority. Sens. Scott and Duckworth were happy to report that they'd learned that those brave individuals were moved back inside the facilities on Thursday night.

"Just heard that our troops will be moved back inside tonight," Sen. Scott wrote. "We owe our National Guard and law enforcement officials a debt of gratitude that we can never truly repay. They’ve put everything on the line to protect us. I’m glad to hear they’ll be back indoors tonight."

Late Thursday evening, Sen. Duckworth tweeted, "Update: Troops are now all out of the garage. Now I can go to bed."