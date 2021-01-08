Joe Biden

Biden Addresses New Impeachment Effort Against President Trump

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Jan 08, 2021 3:25 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The Democrats are planning to follow through with their threats to introduce articles of impeachment against President Trump on Monday following this week's violent interruption on Capitol Hill. So the press took the first chance they had to ask President-elect Joe Biden for his thoughts on the matter. 

"I've thought for a long, long time that President Trump wasn't fit to hold the job - it's why I ran," Biden replied at the Office of the President-elect on Friday. "My job now in the 12 days, God willing, I'll be president of the United States of America, and I'm focused on the urgency of three immediate concerns: One) the virus, getting it under control, getting the vaccine from a vial into people's arms... Two) we've had 4,000 deaths yesterday. Things continue to rise, to escalate. That's my No. 1 concern, to get the virus under control. We've lost 125,000 jobs this last month and people are really, really in desperate shape. So I'm focused on the virus, vaccine and economic growth." 

Biden said Congress will do what they will, but added that they're going to have to be ready "to hit the ground running" because he and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris will be introducing legislation to address those three issues on day one. 

Trump said he still doesn't accept the election results, but acknowledged for the first time this week that there will be an "orderly transition" on January 20.

