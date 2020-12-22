Rick Scott

Sen. Rick Scott Explains His 'No' Vote on COVID Relief

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Dec 22, 2020 10:00 AM
  Share   Tweet  
Sen. Rick Scott Explains His 'No' Vote on COVID Relief

Source: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) was among the dozens of lawmakers to vote against the latest COVID relief bill, a $900 billion package that will send $600 stimulus checks to most Americans. The measure, which is nearly 6,000 pages long, had a whole lot of other, seemingly irrelevant provisions that 50 House Republicans, two House Democrats, and six GOP senators couldn't approve.

Sen. Scott explained why he was a "no." Too little time to read, he wrote, and too much "wasteful spending."

“Early this afternoon, we were finally provided the text of the combined $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill and $900 billion COVID relief bill. It is almost 5,600 pages long and we’re expected to vote on it tonight. Who in their right mind thinks that this is a responsible way of governing? 

“This crisis has devastated American small businesses and American workers and I support many of the COVID-related provisions to boost small businesses, prevent further layoffs and enhance unemployment assistance – provisions that are necessary because of the recklessness of the Chinese Communist Party and the overzealous shutdowns by politicians here in America who do not know what it is like to struggle for money or for work. I’m also glad this package does not include state bailouts, which I’ve been fighting for months, and makes reforms to the Federal Reserve, which provides further protections to ensure taxpayer dollars are not wasted.

“But, in classic Washington style, vital programs are being attached to an omnibus spending bill that mortgages our children and grandchildren’s futures without even giving members a chance to read it. We are not spending money we have in the bank or anticipate we will collect in taxes. Washington doesn’t seem to understand that new spending today will be paid for by increased federal debt and result in a tax increase on families down the road. We have to stop operating this way; there is no excuse for the way Washington treats the American taxpayers. I’ve repeatedly voted against enormous and wasteful spending bills. The easy route is simply to go along as Congress continues to do harm to future generations of Americans, but I will not be a part of it.”

Scott was joined by Republican Sens. Marsha Blackburn (TN), Rand Paul (KY), Ron Johnson (TX), Mike Lee (UT) and Ted Cruz (TX). The two House Democrats to vote against the bill were Reps. Rashida Tlaib (MI) and Tulsi Gabbard (HI).

Here's a message from Rep. Gabbard on why she voted against the COVID relief bill, which she termed as a, "massive spending bill." As is often the case, she noted, some provisions were "snuck" into the bill "in the dark of night."

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler

New Poll Spells Even More Trouble for Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Reagan McCarthy
Anti-Lockdown Crowd Clashes with Police at Oregon State Capitol, Police Declare Unlawful Assembly
Julio Rosas
Christmas Cheer: Virginia Neighborhood Thanks Local Delivery Man for Serving Them During COVID
VIP
Guy Benson
Speaker Pelosi Praises 'Significant' $600 Stimulus After Calling $1K Worker Bonuses 'Crumbs' in 2018
Reagan McCarthy

Democrats Tried to 'QB Sneak' a Waiver for Biden's Defense Secretary Pick into Spending Bill
Matt Vespa
GOP Women's Group Goes to Bat for Senator Loeffler With Nikki Haley at the Forefront
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular