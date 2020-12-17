ESPN Analyst's Unpatriotic Reason for Why He Doesn't Root for the Buffalo Bills Quarterback

The Buffalo Bills are 10-3 in the AFC East. That's in part to their quarterback Josh Allen. He's a young and exciting addition to the NFL (and I'm not just saying that because I'm from Buffalo), and is breaking records for both the team and the league.

ESPN analyst Domonique Foxworth, however, isn't getting on the bandwagon. Because, as he recently explained on the ESPN podcast “The Right Time with Bomani Jones,” Allen's fans are apparently too patriotic.

Bills players are firing back at an ESPN analyst who said he roots for quarterback Josh Allen to fail because Allen’s fans have the American flag in their profile pic. ESPN declines comment on issue: https://t.co/sZvwieMNbQ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 16, 2020

Foxworth says he has nothing against the guy personally, but...

“And my biases are not based on Josh Allen. It’s based on the people that are defending Josh Allen,” he said. “I would be 100% lying if I said that when Josh does something dumb, a little part of me doesn’t get happy. And it’s not because I don’t want Josh to succeed.” “It’s because the people who are telling me that Josh is the second coming and Josh is better than everybody are people with American flags and dogs and skulls and crossbones,” continued Foxworth. “… And then if you go just take a dip into their tweet history, it’s some really concerning retweets and likes.” (The Daily Wire)

You can listen to his comments below.

For what it's worth, Foxworth said that he's "fully aware" that he has biases.

As any good team does, Bills players took to Twitter to defend their QB.

Hold up bruh... ??we not jus letting this slide, yeah?! @espn this what we on now in the sports world!? @Foxworth24 we gotta do better my brother... cause this ain’t it https://t.co/xsAHO6hiqH — Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) December 16, 2020

ay @Foxworth24 are you talking about the fans that just raise over 700k for a hospital during a pandemic? Ppl do/say the corniest things to try n get ahead — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) December 16, 2020

Allen is not only giving the city of Buffalo hope for the Super Bowl, but he's helped to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Oishei Children's Hospital in memory of his late grandmother Patricia Allen, who passed away last month.

"Words can't really describe how I feel, how my family feels," Allen said. "Every time I call my parents and let them know the new number, they just start bawling all over again. And to know that people care and that so much good is coming out of a tough situation, it means the world to myself, it means the world to my family. It just shows how this Bills community and this Buffalo community rally around each other and that's what they've been known for and that's what they're still known for."

So yeah. This is a guy worth rooting for. Both on and off the field. Fly those Bills and American flags high.