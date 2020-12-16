Lindsey Graham

Lindsey Graham Calls for Special Counsel Investigation of Hunter Biden

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Dec 16, 2020 12:15 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Lindsey Graham Calls for Special Counsel Investigation of Hunter Biden

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) wants to see some action taken into the Hunter Biden scandal. Last year we learned that Hunter, the son of former vice president Joe Biden, raked in hundreds of thousands of dollars for sitting on the board of a corrupt Ukrainian gas company, Burisma Holdings.

“If you believe a Special Counsel was needed to look at the Trump world regarding Russia, how can you say that there is no need for a Special Counsel regarding Hunter Biden?”

He doesn't mean just in terms of Hunter's reported tax evasion, which is currently being investigated, but his foreign business dealings.

Graham shared a few answers he's hoping a special counsel will seek. Because, as he explained, this scandal will follow the Biden administration.

"How far integrated into the Ukrainian economy did Hunter Biden get when he was on the board of Burisma?" Graham wondered. "Somebody needs to look at his time on the board of Burisma. Somebody needs to look at his business dealings regarding China, to see if any crimes were committed. But mainly to see what kind of conflicts, if any, the Biden administration may have."

This isn't the first time Sen. Graham has suggested an aggressive investigation into Hunter Biden. During last year's impeachment hearing of President Trump, the senator said that he's friends with Joe Biden, but he couldn't stay silent while witnessing such a double standard.

President-elect Biden refuses to answer any questions about his son's scandal. When the press tries to press him on it, he dismissively says he's "proud" of his son.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Tucker Takes on George Soros' Push for Lawlessness
Katie Pavlich
Biden Says He Is 'Confident' That His Son Committed No Crime
Reagan McCarthy
Healthcare Worker Hospitalized After Getting Pfizer Vaccine
Katie Pavlich
Maxine Waters Gives Insane Defense for Democrats Continuing to Withhold COVID Relief
Julio Rosas
Ocasio-Cortez Calls for Pelosi and Schumer to Step Down from Leadership
Reagan McCarthy
More Warnock: Tax Cuts 'Evil,' Farrakhan's Hate Group 'Important'
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular