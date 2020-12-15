China

GOP Lawmakers Guess Why Pelosi Is Keeping Swalwell on Intel Committee

Cortney O'Brien
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 1:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Republicans say Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) has no business being on the House Intelligence Committee after reports revealed he was compromised by a suspected Chinese spy, Fang Fang, earlier in his career. The Intel Committee, as many concerned lawmakers have noted, is one of the hardest committees to get on, and Swalwell's ties to the reported spy could threaten national security. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has made no moves to indicate that she plans to comply with the requests to boot the congressman.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) has a theory about her non-cooperation.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) had similar questions about the speaker, and whether or not she too is compromised.

"So Speaker Pelosi's the only one who put him on the Intelligence Committee, and if she did it knowing that he had this relationship with the Chinese spy, and that his office had been infiltrated by the spy, that raises serious questions," he said on Fox News on Tuesday. "Why doesn't she take him off while these answers still haven't yet been resolved? A lot of questions."

Scalise joined several other lawmakers in a letter demanding Pelosi remove Swalwell immediately.

