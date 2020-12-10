Pennsylvania AG Mocks Ted Cruz After Trump Asks for His Help in Lawsuit

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court to stop electors from the battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania from finalizing results that gave victories to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. He argues that they shouldn't be allowed to certify the results because each of those states made "unconstitutional" changes to the election process to supposedly make safety accommodations during the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump filed a motion to intervene in the case on Wednesday, with 18 states joining the suit, and asked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) to help argue their case. Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro mocked the president's choice.

"He has proven himself to be neither a genius in the law or a genius, frankly, in terms of an EQ,” Shapiro said of Cruz on CNN. “He is a sad sack.”

"This suit that was filed by my colleague from Texas is uniquely unserious. It is based on bizarro conspiracy theories. It is based on issues that have been litigated and dismissed."



“But something is wrong with you if you continue to follow this president, if you continue to behave in these bizarro ways,” Shapiro added. “If you continue to hold yourself out as a legal expert yet demonstrate day in and day out with the support of this president and his claims that you don't know anything about the law, either the process or the facts that go into a winning lawsuit.”

Shapiro said he was both "sad" and "pissed" that we are still going through this election process.

Actually, it's Shapiro who proved himself to be an unserious, partisan person when he declared in October that Joe Biden was the winner of Pennsylvania before any votes had even been counted.

If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process.



On Monday Sen. Cruz explained that he will "stand ready to present the oral argument" in the Pennsylvania case.

"As I said last week, the bitter division and acrimony we see across the Nation needs resolution," Cruz tweeted. "I believe #SCOTUS has a responsibility to the American People to ensure, within its powers, that we are following the law and following the Constitution."