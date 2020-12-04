Donald Trump

WaPo Ripped for Sending a Pointed Questionnaire to Republican Lawmakers

Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Dec 04, 2020 10:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Washington Post sent a questionnaire to every Republican in Congress with some demands about the 2020 presidential election. 

1. Who won the 2020 presidential election?

2. Do you oppose or support Donald Trump's continuing efforts to claim victory?

3. If Joe Biden wins a majority in the electoral college, will you accept him as the legitimately elected president of the United States?

They've yet to post a follow-up, meaning the editors probably didn't hear back. And why should they? Plenty of folks were trying to rack their memories about the 2016 edition of this WaPo interrogation. But they came up with nothing.

Other media outlets have confronted Republicans in person on Capitol Hill asking why they haven't yet congratulated Biden. As Sen. Ron Johnson (R-TX) explained, that's because he has "nothing" to congratulate him about. Not all states have certified their election results.

And, again, where was the media demanding Democrats accept Donald Trump's election victory four years ago? Some of them didn't even show up to his inauguration. 

We suspect the Republican recipients won't be in a rush to get back to the WaPo.

