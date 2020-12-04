WaPo Ripped for Sending a Pointed Questionnaire to Republican Lawmakers

The Washington Post sent a questionnaire to every Republican in Congress with some demands about the 2020 presidential election.

1. Who won the 2020 presidential election?

2. Do you oppose or support Donald Trump's continuing efforts to claim victory?

3. If Joe Biden wins a majority in the electoral college, will you accept him as the legitimately elected president of the United States?

They've yet to post a follow-up, meaning the editors probably didn't hear back. And why should they? Plenty of folks were trying to rack their memories about the 2016 edition of this WaPo interrogation. But they came up with nothing.

Great questions. What did the Democrats say when you asked them similar questions in 2016? Oh, you never asked? Okay https://t.co/yChT44c1SB — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 3, 2020

I missed the 2016 edition of this. ?? https://t.co/FMsYL8IWzP — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) December 3, 2020

Don't recall you asking Democrats similar questions in 2016. https://t.co/Mgs0VQ94L7 — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) December 3, 2020

Other media outlets have confronted Republicans in person on Capitol Hill asking why they haven't yet congratulated Biden. As Sen. Ron Johnson (R-TX) explained, that's because he has "nothing" to congratulate him about. Not all states have certified their election results.

Reporter: "Senator, have you congratulated Vice President Biden yet?"



Sen. Ron Johnson: "No."



Reporter: "Why not?"



Johnson: "Nothing to congratulate him about." pic.twitter.com/Is7APE2frx — The Hill (@thehill) November 10, 2020

And, again, where was the media demanding Democrats accept Donald Trump's election victory four years ago? Some of them didn't even show up to his inauguration.

We suspect the Republican recipients won't be in a rush to get back to the WaPo.