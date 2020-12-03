Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) joined the list of conservatives who are openly rebuking lawyers Lin Wood and Sidney Powell for telling Georgia Republicans to stay home instead of voting in the all-important runoff elections on January 5. With the Senate hanging in the balance, most of the GOP is going all-in to make sure Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler get re-elected. Misleading messages from these lawyers are not helping.

Cruz got right to the point, dismissing Wood as a "clown."

I don’t know who this clown is, but anyone saying America would be better off w/ Chuck Schumer as Majority Leader—producing huge tax increases, the Green New Deal, massive amnesty & a packed Supreme Court destroying the Bill of Rights—is trying to mislead the people of Georgia. https://t.co/jtEPT2UtzF — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 3, 2020

Cruz's public rebuke comes on the heels of former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich's own unflattering take on Wood and Powell, the latter of whom was recently booted from President Trump's legal team. Powell decided to forge ahead with her own lawsuits, filing challenges in both Michigan and Wisconsin.

Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are totally destructive. Every Georgia conservative who cares about America MUST vote in the runoff. Their dont vote strategy will cripple America — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 3, 2020

"It's an all-hands on deck situation," Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) agreed about the fight in Georgia on "Fox & Friends" Thursday morning.

Wood responded to all the criticism on Thursday with an attempt at clarification on Twitter.

"I want ALL registered voters in GA to vote," Wood wrote. "But I want ALL votes to be cast in a lawful & honest election. I make no apology to those offended by those simple truths."

At least President Trump knows the importance of the Georgia races. He's holding a rally in the state this Saturday to get out the vote.