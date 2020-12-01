Project Veritas Exposes What CNN Discusses on Their Morning Conference Calls. And CNN Responds.

Project Veritas released footage of another under cover investigations on Tuesday. Founder James O'Keefe revealed to CNN Jeff Zucker that his group had been secretly listening in on their morning conference calls for months. What they overheard was CNN higher ups trashing their competitor Fox News as racists and working to suppress President Trump's voter fraud claims in the the 2020 election.

“News organizations have to be very careful and very responsible about not giving [Trump] too much of a platform on his not conceding," special correspondent Jamie Gangel is heard saying on one of the editorial calls.

LISTEN: Correspondent @JamieGangel Details How @CNN Should Cover Up Trump’s Contested Election Claims



“News organizations have to be very careful & very responsible about not giving @realDonaldTrump too much of a platform on his not conceding.”#CNNTapes pic.twitter.com/0pkCemHGpG — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) December 2, 2020

The investigation also captures CNN general counsel David Vigilante attacking their competition at Fox News as "racist" programming.

“I think it’s unavoidable that you have to talk about the naked racism of Tucker Carlson…Sort of the “White Supremacy Hour” they have on Fox News every night,” Vigilante says on the tape.

CORRECTION: @CNNPR has just informed @Project_Veritas that the executive on this tape is in fact their GENERAL COUNSEL David Vigilante, not @marcusmabry.



As if that somehow makes it better for them...



We apologize for the misidentification.



More tapes dropping soon#CNNTapes https://t.co/19QweyWI4G — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 2, 2020

President Trump shared the investigation on his own Twitter page, with a message.

CNN has threatened legal action in response to O'Keefe's secret investigation.

“Legal experts say this may be a felony," CNN PR account tweeted on Tuesday. "We’ve referred it to law enforcement."