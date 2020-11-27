Judges and Courts

'Cover Up': Trump Lawyers React After Third Circuit Rejects PA Lawsuit

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Nov 27, 2020 2:15 PM
  Share   Tweet  
'Cover Up': Trump Lawyers React After Third Circuit Rejects PA Lawsuit

Source: AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected the Trump campaign's attempt to block Pennsylvania’s certification of a Joe Biden victory. The former vice president has an 81,000-vote lead in the state.

"Charges of unfairness are serious," Judge Stephanos Bibas, whom President Trump himself appointed, wrote in his 21-page opinion on Friday. "But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here...Nor does the campaign deserve an injunction to undo Pennsylvania's certification of its votes. The campaign's claims have no merit."

“Tossing out millions of mail-in ballots would be drastic and unprecedented, disenfranchising a huge swath of the electorate and upsetting all down-ballot races too,” the judges write. “That remedy would be grossly disproportionate to the procedural challenges raised.”

You can read the full ruling here.

Jenna Ellis provided a reaction from her and fellow Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani. They already know their next step.

Trump's legal team has experienced a few setbacks and a shakeup in the past week. On Sunday they announced they had cut Sidney Powell from their efforts. She is now forging ahead on her own, having filed two lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia on Thursday.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
We Know What It Will Take for Trump to Concede the 2020 Race to Joe Biden
Matt Vespa
Here's the Part of Sidney Powell’s Lawsuit That Could Impact the Outcome of the Election
Matt Vespa
Legendary Rockers Team Up to Record an 'Anti-Lockdown' Song
Cortney O'Brien
President Trump to Campaign for Sens. Perdue and Loeffler in Georgia
Reagan McCarthy

Leader of Iran's Nuclear Weapons Program Reportedly Assassinated
Cortney O'Brien
Does Fauci Realize That Millions Already Gave His Thanksgiving Advice the Middle Finger?
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular