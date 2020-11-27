'Cover Up': Trump Lawyers React After Third Circuit Rejects PA Lawsuit

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected the Trump campaign's attempt to block Pennsylvania’s certification of a Joe Biden victory. The former vice president has an 81,000-vote lead in the state.

"Charges of unfairness are serious," Judge Stephanos Bibas, whom President Trump himself appointed, wrote in his 21-page opinion on Friday. "But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here...Nor does the campaign deserve an injunction to undo Pennsylvania's certification of its votes. The campaign's claims have no merit."

BREAKING: Third Circuit court of appeals rejects appeal of Trump campaign lawsuit in Pennsylvania.



“The campaign’s claims have no merit.” pic.twitter.com/BHT6iJAm9X — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 27, 2020

“Tossing out millions of mail-in ballots would be drastic and unprecedented, disenfranchising a huge swath of the electorate and upsetting all down-ballot races too,” the judges write. “That remedy would be grossly disproportionate to the procedural challenges raised.”

You can read the full ruling here.

Jenna Ellis provided a reaction from her and fellow Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani. They already know their next step.

.@RudyGiuliani and me on Third Circuit’s opinion:



The activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania continues to cover up the allegations of massive fraud.



We are very thankful to have had the opportunity to present proof and the facts to the PA state legislature.



On to SCOTUS! — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 27, 2020

Trump's legal team has experienced a few setbacks and a shakeup in the past week. On Sunday they announced they had cut Sidney Powell from their efforts. She is now forging ahead on her own, having filed two lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia on Thursday.