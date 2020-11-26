New York
VIP

Cuomo Sounds Off on the 'Disrespectful' Press - and How His Father Would Have Handled Them

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Nov 26, 2020 2:30 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Cuomo Sounds Off on the 'Disrespectful' Press - and How His Father Would Have Handled Them

Source: AP Photo/Jim McKnight

Last week the press in Albany dared to ask Gov. Andrew Cuomo why he and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio were closing the schools again. One reporter aptly pointed out that their rash and often delayed decision making was confusing the heck out of parents. The offended governor scoffed at the question and gave the reporter a sarcastic answer, telling him that he was the only one who was confused. 

Cuomo complained that he has felt mistreated by the media for some time now.

"There's a nastiness," Cuomo said on a press call on Monday. "There's a disrespect that never existed."

He explained how his father, former NY Gov. Mario Cuomo, who served for three terms from 1983 to 1994, would have handled the room. 

"If you did that with my old man you'd be lucky if he didn't walk around and deck you," Cuomo said.

He wasn't finished: "There are reporters who are just unprofessional, don't know the facts and ask really biased questions. You have reporters who come from really biased stations...You have reporters who ask questions that are just unintelligent, but I try to get past that."

Gov. Cuomo has also suggested he'd like to get violent with his political opponents, even the president of the United States.

"If I wasn’t governor of New York, I would have decked him," Cuomo told Howard Stern earlier this month. "Period. I mean he was attacking me, he was attacking my family, he was anti-Italian. Every nasty thing."

We can't be the only ones getting sick of his holier than thou attitude.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
GOP Poll Watcher and Fraud Expert Gives Explosive Testimony About What He Observed Happen in Delaware County
Leah Barkoukis
Senator Loeffler Eviscerates Former President Obama's Defense of Jeremiah Wright
Reagan McCarthy
Sidney Powell, Now Solo, Files Election Lawsuits in Michigan, Georgia
Cortney O'Brien
A Defiant Cuomo Guesses Why SCOTUS Ruled as They Did on Church Gatherings
Cortney O'Brien
Denver Mayor Addresses Being Caught Leaving Town After Telling Residents to Stay Home Due to COVID
Julio Rosas
Beware: Border Patrol Issues a Consumer Warning Ahead of Black Friday
VIP
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular