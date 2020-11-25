Trump Calls in to Pennsylvania State Hearing, Says GOP Poll Watchers Were 'Treated Like Dogs'

President Trump called in to Wednesday's Pennsylvania State Legislature Public Hearing to repeat a few claims about the 2020 presidential election. Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis put the president on speakerphone and held her phone up so the room could hear him.

"This was an election that we won easily," Trump said. "We won it by a lot..This election was rigged and we can't let it happen."

The president was confident that in reality he had nabbed the swing states.

"We won Pennsylvania by a lot," he claimed. "And we won all these swing states by a lot...and all of sudden ballots were dumped all over the place..."

Trump said one of team's main concerns was how Republican poll watchers were treated throughout Election Day.

"If you were a Republican poll watcher, you were treated like a dog," he said.

"We have poll watcher affidavits piled up to the ceiling," he continued. In some cases, he said that the watchers were "whisked out of the room."

One GOP poll watcher appeared to give the president's assertion some credence as he shared his story about how two poll workers rejected his Republican watcher's certificate at a polling center in Philadelphia.

GOP poll watcher on how he was denied access to watch polls in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/VOMKfM6vGn — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) November 25, 2020

Trump also asserted that some people who walked in to vote were turned away because the poll workers claimed they had already voted. And then there's the whole dead people voting issue.

"Dead people were requesting and they were dead for years," Trump said.

It was, he said, a "fraudulent election." The room cheered.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said that they can prove voter fraud and that their numbers "are sufficient to overturn the election."