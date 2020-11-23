Shocker: Biden Rejects Another Important Question from the Press

Former vice president Joe Biden is really good at not answering questions. Especially when it comes to really pertinent questions. On Friday CBS's Bo Erickson asked Biden about his position on the reopening of schools.

“Mr. Biden, the COVID task force said it’s safe for students to be in class,” CBS reporter Bo Erickson asked Biden on Friday as a press conference came to a close. “Are you going to encourage unions to cooperate more to bring kids back to classroom, sir?”

Instead of acknowledging and answering Erickson's inquiry, Biden rudely responded with a question of his own.

“Why are you the only guy that always shouts out questions?" he said.

Listen and you can hear House Speaker Nancy Pelosi laughing along.

Asked Biden if he will encourage teacher unions to cooperate to get kids back in school because the COVID task force said it is safe to be in the classroom. He didn't answer.



“Why are you the only guy that always shouts out questions?” he said. pic.twitter.com/x2DsG5Fmgo — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) November 20, 2020

UNICEF has just released a study in which they conclude that the reopening of schools has little effect on the number of COVID cases. The UN agency "averting a lost generation" of kids.

"Data from 191 countries shows no consistent link between reopening schools and increased rates of coronavirus infection," Politico reports on the study. In fact, the study concluded that "there is strong evidence that, with basic safety measures in place, the net benefits of keeping schools open outweigh the costs of closing them."

But many school districts remain closed. And unsurprisingly the Washington Post found that those officials used politics to make their decisions, not science.

Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, is a teacher herself at Northern Virginia Community College. You'd think he'd take the time to answer a question that could affect about children's future.