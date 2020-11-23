Nicole Malliotakis on How She Surprised the Pollsters

Congresswoman-elect Nicole Malliotakis upset incumbent Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) last week. It was a surprise to the pollsters, but not to her and to the New Yorkers who voted for change from the radical leftist policies that have made the city more dangerous.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee asked Malliotakis on his show this weekend what the pollsters got wrong.

"They didn't know this district and that the people in this community love our law enforcement officers," she answered. "They want law and order. Public safety is a big issue in New York City...crime has soared in our city unfortunately under one party, Democratic rule."

The city has just gone too far to the left under the likes of Mayor Bill de Blasio and other radical leftists, she explained. Last year the Democratic legislature enacted a bail law that turned out to be a disaster. After several months, she and other common sense legislators helped to amend the law to add homicide, manslaughter, felony drug charges back on to a list that a judge can use for discretion to hold suspects.

"The community is experiencing a deterioration in a quality of life that we hadn't had before," she regretted. "And so people wanted to speak out and say enough is enough. They did not want one party Democratic rule and they see the importance of having a balance in having at least one Republican's perspective in Washington."

Malliotakis won the endorsement of law enforcement groups like the Sergeants Benevolent Association, which is comprised of thousands of active and retired NYPD officers.

She joked that she hasn't heard from De Blasio and AOC because, she mused, they know that she's going to "hold them accountable."

She said she's ready to make a change in New York, one that actually keeps people in the state.

"New York's biggest export is becoming its people," she noted.