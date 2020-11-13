Nicole Malliotakis Is Entering Congress With a Message for 'the Squad'

On Thursday night, Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) finally conceded to his conservative challenger Nicole Malliotakis. The Staten Island Assemblywoman said on her Twitter page that the Democrat incumbent was very "gracious" on the phone.

"I received a gracious phone call from Rep. Max Rose today conceding the election," Malliotakis wrote. "I want to thank him for his service to our nation in both the military and in Congress. We agreed to work together on a seamless transition to best serve our constituents."

And now on to her agenda. As a Cuban American, weeding out any socialist rhetoric will be on the top of the list.

"I still have relatives that live in Cuba," Malliotakis said in a recent interview with City&State New York. "I know the oppression that they live under. We need to do what we can as a nation to continue to be the leader of the free world and try to promote freedom and democracy everywhere. It’s certainly something of interest to me as the daughter of a Cuban refugee."

Townhall contributor Gabriella Hoffman made the observation that Malliotakis is one a handful of incoming Republican members of Congress who know better than most the dangers of socialism and will be prepared to push back at any of their colleagues' radical socialist agendas.

There are two new GOP members who grew up under socialism. Cuban-born @CarlosGimenezFL and Ukrainian-born @Victoria_Spartz . And two children of Cuban immigrants — @NMalliotakis and @MaElviraSalazar.



Us descendants of folks who fled socialism have much to rejoice. Love it. — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) November 5, 2020

Malliotakis took note of Hoffman's message and sent one of her own to four of the more prominent progressive members of Congress, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA). Better known as "The Squad." AOC, in particular, has suggested there's nothing wrong with the word "socialism."

An anti-socialist squad is forming... https://t.co/bckIh6s5Xc — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) November 12, 2020

The congresswoman-elect expanded on what that "anti-socialist squad" may look like in her chat with City&State.

Your mother was born in Cuba, and you’d be one of what looks like ten Cuban-Americans in Congress. Have you talked with any of them yet? And in office, do you expect to get involved with foreign policy? Senator Marco Rubio supported me, as did Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart, a Cuban-American from Miami. I know Maria Elvira Salazar, who was just elected, also representing Miami, and I also met Carlos Giménez, who’s the mayor (of Miami-Dade County), now elected (to the House) also on Tuesday. There’s going to be a Cuban Caucus there. I think it’s important, because Cuban-Americans know more than anyone what socialism and communism mean and are very vigilant when it comes to individuals who want to take away any freedoms or liberties or move us down a path to socialism. Our voices are going to be significant. We may have a little anti-socialist squad forming in Congress.

Her friends are already on board.

We're looking forward to hearing their message and seeing them challenge The Squad in the 117th Congress.