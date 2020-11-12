Congress

Congress Weighs in on Whether Biden Should Be Receiving Intel Briefings

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 1:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Congress Weighs in on Whether Biden Should Be Receiving Intel Briefings

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Joe Biden has been declared president-elect by many in the news media, but the results are not yet certified. And so, President Trump and his team will fight on in court until they are.

And now a few questions have been raised about how to proceed. One of the most important questions is: Should Biden start receiving intelligence briefings? The answers are mixed among Republicans. To a few, like Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), Biden should be in the room. Lankford, who sits on the Senate Oversight Committee, even told the press that if Biden doesn't get access to those briefings by Friday, then he will step in and make it happen.

“There’s nothing wrong with Vice President Biden getting the briefings to be able to prepare himself so that he can be ready,” Lankford said on the Tulsa radio station KRMG.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Biden's running mate, is already cleared to receive briefings.

“There’s nothing wrong with a former vice president getting those," Lankford added. "Kamala Harris is on the Intelligence Committee, she has all the clearance she needs to be able to do that. There is no loss from him getting the briefings."

We got similar answers from Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

But Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who this week said he had "nothing" to congratulate Biden for yet, said it doesn't matter because the briefings themselves are inconsequential.

Recommended
Go On the Offensive In Georgia
Kurt Schlichter
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Former MSNBC Host to Trump Supporters: ‘I Hope the Pain…You Feel Now is Excruciating’
Matt Vespa
Even MSNBC Called Out Lincoln Project Co-Founder for Claiming a Trump 'Coup' Is Underway
Julio Rosas
Sen. Graham to Give 1M in Campaign Funds to Perdue and Loeffler in Georgia Runoff Elections
Reagan McCarthy
Leader McCarthy Claps Back at Speaker Pelosi: Voters Gave a 'Mandate Against Socialism'
Reagan McCarthy
Cuomo: Look, If I Weren't Governor, I Would Have 'Decked' Trump
VIP
Guy Benson
AOC: I'll Be Working Hard in Georgia So That Democrats Won't Have to Negotiate With the GOP
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular