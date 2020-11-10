GOP

CNN Just Made a Ridiculous List of GOP Senators

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Nov 10, 2020 4:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
CNN Just Made a Ridiculous List of GOP Senators

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump is still confident that he can turn this ship around, win a few lawsuits and recounts and be re-elected. The media has declared Joe Biden as the projected winner of the 2020 general election, but Trump and Republicans who support him have noted quite a few voting irregularities - particularly in swing states - across the country that they say should be addressed.

So that may explain why so many GOP senators have not yet congratulated Biden as the president-elect. Until the results are done and certified, they're going to keep fighting.

But CNN is apparently appalled that so many senators have not acknowledged their new supposed president. They made a list and did a segment is on it.

We couldn't help but be reminded of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-NY) warning that she was going to compose a blacklist of sorts of people who worked for Trump.

So much for Biden's call to unity on Saturday huh?

Since the media and progressives like AOC are so list happy, why don't they make a list of all the Democrats who didn't congratulate Donald Trump on his overwhelmingly decisive win in 2016? Last we checked some of those Democrats were suggesting his presidency was illegitimate and the result of Russian collusion.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
So, How Many Biden Ballots Need to be Invalidated in Order to Make 2020 a Democratic Nightmare?
Matt Vespa
Republican Women Just Flipped Even More House Seats
Katie Pavlich
Supreme Court's Oral Arguments on Obamacare Invalidate Democrats' Fear-Mongering
Reagan McCarthy
'F**k Biden': Portland Anarchists Vandalize Democrat Party Headquarters
Julio Rosas

Election 2020: New Races Have Just Been Called
Secretary Pompeo: 'There Will be a Smooth Transition to a Second Trump Administration'
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular