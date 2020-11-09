coronavirus

Oxford University Expert: Yes, Normal Life Could Return in the Spring

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Nov 09, 2020 2:50 PM
  Share   Tweet
Oxford University Expert: Yes, Normal Life Could Return in the Spring

Source: AP Photo/Richard Drewm Fuke

Monday morning's Pfizer news has us all in a good mood. The potential COVID-19 vaccine they've been developing with BioNTech, which has been tested on over 43,000 people in six different countries, has so far proven to be 90 percent effective. The developers described it as a "great day for science and humanity."

BBC Radio's Sarah Montague asked Oxford University Professor Sir John Bell, who is a member of the UK's coronavirus vaccine task force, where we go from here. Does this mean we may all be able to leave our houses again? Without masks?

"Do we now say with confidence that life should be returning to normal by Spring?" she asked her guest on Monday.

"Yes, yes, yes," the professor responded.

He admitted that he's the "first guy" to be saying it, but he "can say it with some confidence."

Montague's delighted reaction was captured on camera as she thanked the professor for the "fabulous news."

Bell's confidence appeared to be at odds with people like WHO's Dr. David Nabarro, who argued that the Pfizer news is "not a game-changer."

"I just want to stress that these principles that we have been working for are still absolutely essential even if a vaccine arrives in the next few months," he cautioned. "A vaccine will help but it is not going to be a game-changer."

Joe Biden, the projected winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, also urged caution. While he said the potential vaccine's effectiveness was "cause for hope," he added that the battle against COVID will take many more months.

Bell may be one of the first experts to suggest this spring could resemble normal life again, but he's not the first to express his optimism.

Professor Peter Horby, from the University of Oxford said the news made him "smile from ear to ear."

"It is a relief," he said. "There is a long long way to go before vaccines will start to make a real difference, but this feels to me like a watershed moment.""

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Three Reasons to Remain Hopeful About Trump’s 2020 Vote Count Challenges
Matt Vespa
'An Embarrassment For Our State': Sens. Perdue and Loeffler Call on Georgia Secretary of State to Resign
Reagan McCarthy
Texas Social Worker Charged With 134 Felony Counts Related to Election Fraud
Leah Barkoukis
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': On the Frontline of History in Nevada
VIP
Townhall.com Staff

RECAP: The State of the Race

Will the Liberal Media Allow Pfizer to Slide on Their Lie about Trump's Operation Warp Speed?
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular