RNC Chair: Yes, We Still See a Path to Victory

Yes, there is still a path to victory for President Trump. RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel explained what needs to happen for his re-election on "Fox and Friends" Thursday morning. As of now, Biden is in the lead with 253 electoral votes, having picked up a couple of key states on Wednesday, Wisconsin and Michigan.

"So obviously you still see a path for the President to win the White House for four more years?" Steve Doocy asked.



"We do," McDaniel replied. "Arizona still has a significant amount of ballots that are out. They were Election Day or close to Election Day ballots where the president had a significant margin and Pennsylvania. So we feel like there is absolutely still a path and we're going to fight in these states where we are seeing voting irregularities."

She shared a few of the GOP's specific concerns.

"In Michigan, they kicked out our Poll Watchers and put up boards so we couldn't watch," the chair explained. "I mean the amount of - I would say cheating, I mean, I think it's wrong for them to kick out our folks so we can't watch the process - is really unprecedented around the country. And then finding 35,000 ballots in the dead of night in the city of Detroit. Something is going on and we are going to get to the bottom of it."

But she said the GOP already has plenty to celebrate.

We kept Senate seats, we picked up House seats, flipped a Governor’s seat and a state legislative chamber.



"We kept Senate seats," McDaniel explained. "We picked up seats in the House which no one expected. We won a Governor's race. we flipped a state legislative chamber and kept all the chambers they thought they were going to flip. I mean, Republicans turned out and they did for President Trump too."

The Trump campaign has claimed to have seen suspicious activity in the vote-counting in several battleground states, and have filed lawsuits accordingly.