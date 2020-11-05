Clark County: Nope, We Won't Be Done Counting for Another Week

Joe Gloria, Clark County, NV voter registrar announced at a testy press conference on Thursday that their county will not be finished tallying their votes for another week.

“We won’t complete until November 12th,” he admitted of the outstanding ballots in the southern Nevada county.

Reporters pressed him on what's taking so long, and he pushed back that the ballot counting was "a little slow" this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and to avoid double votes. He rejected voter fraud claims and said that “a bulk” of the ballots will be counted over the weekend.

Nevada will not complete processing all of its ballots until November 12, but hopes to go through the bulk of remaining ballots by this Saturday or Sunday, Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria says

"We are not aware of any improper ballots that are being processed," he said.

Garcia added that he doesn't want election officials to count fast, he wants them to count accurately.

At the moment, with 88 percent of precincts reported in the Silver State, Democratic nominee Joe Biden has a slight lead, up 49.4 percent to Trump's 48.5 percent.

In addition to Clark, we're still waiting on the final vote count from the swing county of Washoe.

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell is among those who say there's no reason that the count should be taking so long, claiming that Clark County is up to no good.

Clark County is a total mess.



Stop counting illegal votes!

Joe Gloria, a Clark County election official, says he cannot guarantee there isn’t fraud in Nevada voting.



And he isn’t allowing Trump team access to watch signature verification.



We are concerned they are counting illegal ballots - and not just LEGAL votes.

The Trump campaign announced their lawsuit against the state Thursday morning, singling out Clark County.

“In the last many days, we have received many reports of many irregularities,” former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said. “We believe there are dead voters who have been counted, we are also confident there are thousands of people whose votes have been counted that moved out of Clark County during the pandemic. Today, we have a voter, Jill Stokke, who was denied access to vote. And she was told someone had already cast her ballot.”