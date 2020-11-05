Nevada

Clark County: Nope, We Won't Be Done Counting for Another Week

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Nov 05, 2020 2:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Joe Gloria, Clark County, NV voter registrar announced at a testy press conference on Thursday that their county will not be finished tallying their votes for another week.

“We won’t complete until November 12th,” he admitted of the outstanding ballots in the southern Nevada county. 

Reporters pressed him on what's taking so long, and he pushed back that the ballot counting was "a little slow" this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and to avoid double votes. He rejected voter fraud claims and said that “a bulk” of the ballots will be counted over the weekend. 

"We are not aware of any improper ballots that are being processed," he said.

Garcia added that he doesn't want election officials to count fast, he wants them to count accurately.

At the moment, with 88 percent of precincts reported in the Silver State, Democratic nominee Joe Biden has a slight lead, up 49.4 percent to Trump's 48.5 percent. 

In addition to Clark, we're still waiting on the final vote count from the swing county of Washoe.

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell is among those who say there's no reason that the count should be taking so long, claiming that Clark County is up to no good. 

The Trump campaign announced their lawsuit against the state Thursday morning, singling out Clark County.

