Joe Biden

Trump Campaign Manager on Why He's Still Confident in Re-election

Posted: Nov 04, 2020 11:10 AM
Source: AP Photo/The Record of Bergen County, Amy Newman

President Trump's re-election campaign manager Bill Stepien is confident that 45 will be reelected. But that only happens, he explained on a Wednesday morning phone call with reporters, if there are no shenanigans. In his speech earlier this morning, Trump pledged to go to the Supreme Court if need be to stop states from counting suspicious ballots.

"The Democrats are pushing to count late ballots," he said. "Why? They know and we know that if we count all legal ballots, we win."

"We are confident in our pathway...we project confidence because of the math that we believe is in front of us," Stepien said. He laid out that pathway to victory in a handful of battlegrounds still counting ballots.

In Pennsylvania and Arizona especially, Stepien says the math adds up. 

"When we count the remaining ballots in a legal fashion, apply realistic and conservative estimates to those remaining ballots, the president can win, the president will win."

Of course, the Biden campaign says that their math shows that the Democratic nominee has the same states in the bag.

“I want to share with all of you that Joe Biden is on track to win this election and he will be the next president of the United States,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon told the press.

Follow the Townhall live blog for up to the minute results and commentary to see if Stepien's predictions come true.

