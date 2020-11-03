It's Official: Rising Conservative Star Madison Cawthorn Will Become Youngest Member of Congress

Rising conservative star Madison Cawthorn has pulled off a win against Democrat Moe Davis in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows's old seat. Only 25 years old, Cawthorn will be the youngest member of Congress.

Cawthorn, a real estate investor who is paralyzed from the waist down because of a devastating car accident at the age of 18, won the Republican primary despite his opponent getting the coveted Trump endorsement. He was later invited to speak at the Republican National Convention. At the end of his remarks, Cawthorn grabbed a pair of crutches and stood up as he asked his fellow Americans to stand for freedom.

"To liberals, let’s have a conversation," Cawthorn said. "Be a true liberal, listen to other ideas and let the best ones prevail. To conservatives, let’s define what we support and win the argument in areas like health care and the environment. In this new town square, you don’t have to apologize for your beliefs or cower to a mob. You can kneel before God but stand for our flag."

The Congressional Leadership Fund released the following statement on the win.

“After his accident, Madison Cawthorn faced unimaginable difficulty, but he never gave up, fought to build a small business, and now heads to Congress to fight for North Carolina families,” CLF Communications Director Calvin Moore said. “I know he will defend North Carolina’s values of faith, family and freedom with that same drive and energy, and I congratulate him on his victory.”

Cawthorn had only three words for his critics.