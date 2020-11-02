Here's the Response a Boston Globe Columnist Got for Comparing Trump Supporters to ISIS

Boston Globe columnist Renee Graham suggested over the weekend that she can't spot the difference between Trump supporters and Islamic State terrorists. She posted a photo of a caravan of Trump supporters juxtaposed with ISIS, and asked her followers to help her identify which was which.

See the difference? Me neither. pic.twitter.com/vRkGJOoyZ9 — Renée Graham ?????? (@reneeygraham) October 31, 2020

Social media users shamed her for the atrocious comparison and accused her of having TDS, "Trump Derangement Syndrome." They then easily spotted a few important differences between the two groups.

Comparing Trump trucks that have flags to Technicals with mounted .50 cals that decimate opponents is full on #TDS. — ImChiquita (@ImCh1quita) November 1, 2020

Ford vs. Toyota?



Oh wait, right, the *beheadings*. https://t.co/aXKJZntNWf — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 31, 2020

Yeah, in the left pic are the American patriots that destroyed our enemies in the pic on the right. Those people no longer exist or hold territory thanks to @realDonaldTrump's leadership as Commander-in-Chief. #VoteTrump2020 #VOTE #Election2020 https://t.co/3GYNgdOthj — ????Col. Rob Maness ret.?? (@RobManess) October 31, 2020

To compare Trump supporters to ISIS is extra outrageous considering that the president has led the fight against ISIS since he assumed office. He notched a major win last October when he signed off on the attack against ISIS founder and leader Abu Bakr Al-baghdadi.

"The United States has been searching for Baghdadi for many years," President Trump said in a statement. "Capturing or killing Baghdadi has been the top national security priority of my administration. U.S. Special Operations Forces executed a dangerous and daring nighttime raid in northwestern Syria and accomplished their mission in grand style. The U.S. personnel were incredible. I got to watch much of it."

"I'm keeping radical Islamic terrorists the hell out of our country," Trump said at his rally in Fayetteville, NC on Monday.