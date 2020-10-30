Steve Scalise Reacts to Cuomo's Outrageous Appearance on 'The View'

Janice Dean, the Fox News senior meteorologist who lost her in-laws to COVID-19 while staying in New York nursing homes, urged the hosts of "The View" to really grill Gov. Andrew Cuomo on his threatening policies that likely had some impact on the high fatality rate this year. His March 25 mandate forced facilities to accept recovering COVID patients, placing the vulnerable in immediate danger. According to early state statistics, over 6,000 people died from COVID in nursing homes, but we suspect the number to be much higher.

As you might expect, Dean's requests were not met.

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg told Cuomo that she agrees with him when he says President Trump is to blame for every coronavirus death in the United States. She asked him to explain why.

"I'm holding you know who responsible for every death in this country firstly because he lied about it," Cuomo responded on Thursday. "He lied about it from day one."

The Trump administration "knew that millions were going to get infected and that hundreds of thousands were going to die," he asserted.

Secondly, Cuomo charged, "they were totally incompetent in what they did." Trump was so busy "trying to demonize China," Cuomo alleged, that they didn't realize the threat from Europe.

"The virus did not come here from China," he insisted. "The virus came here from Europe because he wasn't paying attention and the virus left China, went to Europe. January, February, March we had 3 million people coming in from Europe...that's where the virus came from. And he never knew that."

"This is all on his doorstep," Cuomo concluded. "And it still is." And he added that “110,000 people more are going to die" because Trump won’t wear a mask.

Cuomo, meanwhile, has suggested that his stellar leadership helped New York flatten the curve and that all is now well. It has to be right, or else why would he be on a book tour right now promoting a book in which he talks about beating the pandemic?

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) couldn't believe his ears.