Hundreds of Louisville Ballots Found in the Dumpster

"More than 100 Jefferson County absentee ballots were found in the trash," a WDRB anchor said during an eye-opening broadcast this week.

Reporter Lexie Ratterman took over from there, explaining that federal agents who pulled out the ballots took them back to the post office for immediate delivery.

"They were found, bins full of ballots, in a dumpster that was at a house that was under construction...the contractor at the house found those crates full of undelivered ballots," she explained.