Supreme Court

Sen. Ernst Calls Out Katie Hill for Accusing ACB of Dressing Like a Handmaiden

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Oct 14, 2020 4:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Sen. Ernst Calls Out Katie Hill for Accusing ACB of Dressing Like a Handmaiden

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Katie Hill, the former congresswoman who resigned from Congress in disgrace last year after reports from RedState revealed that she had engaged in a sexual relationship with a campaign staffer, is taking issue with judge Amy Coney Barrett's fashion this week. Because I guess commenting on the actual content of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings is out of the question.

"I hate to be someone who judges women on their clothes but I'm sorry ACB's outfits are all way too handmaids-y," Hill wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

For her to judge the judge is pretty rich, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said in her response to Hill. Barrett's fashion is just the latest nonsense line of attack Democrats have chosen because they have nothing else on her. Even the liberal leaning American Bar Association has rated her as "well-qualified."

Ernst has been defending Barrett all week in fact, because it turns out that there are plenty of sexist attacks to go around for the mother of seven, from both Democrats and the media.

Ernst praised Barrett for her patience following the first round of Q&As. 

"Yesterday Judge Barrett showed grace under pressure, a strong legal mind, & that she knows the role of a judge is to uphold the law, not legislate from the bench-all without notes!" Ernst said. "I continue to be very impressed with her, and proud that she’s showing the world what a mom can do."

Of course, Barrett is human. She admitted on Wednesday that she poured herself a glass of wine when she finally left Capitol Hill last night.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Facebook and Twitter Censor NY Post's New Story About Hunter Biden On Their Platforms
Julio Rosas

LIVE: Chairman Graham Pushes Back at Judiciary Dems Who Accused ACB of Not Being Candid
Joe Biden’s ‘I Never Spoke With My Son About Ukraine’ Line Just Got Busted
Matt Vespa
ACB Quickly Corrects Klobuchar's False Statement About Recusal From Any 2020 Election Case
Leah Barkoukis
Pompeo Calls on Saudi Arabia to Normalize Relations With Israel
Katie Pavlich
Biden Calls a Press Lid Following Report That He Lied About Ties to Ukraine Energy Firm
Ellie Bufkin
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular