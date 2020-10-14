Sen. Ernst Calls Out Katie Hill for Accusing ACB of Dressing Like a Handmaiden

Katie Hill, the former congresswoman who resigned from Congress in disgrace last year after reports from RedState revealed that she had engaged in a sexual relationship with a campaign staffer, is taking issue with judge Amy Coney Barrett's fashion this week. Because I guess commenting on the actual content of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings is out of the question.

"I hate to be someone who judges women on their clothes but I'm sorry ACB's outfits are all way too handmaids-y," Hill wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

For her to judge the judge is pretty rich, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said in her response to Hill. Barrett's fashion is just the latest nonsense line of attack Democrats have chosen because they have nothing else on her. Even the liberal leaning American Bar Association has rated her as "well-qualified."

Well, former Congresswoman, we hate that you judge Amy Coney Barrett by her clothing too.



The liberal left is attacking Judge Barrett in this way because they can’t attack her on her qualifications or character. No woman should have to deal with this kind of blatant sexism. pic.twitter.com/h9ieJ0IlYQ — Joni Ernst (@joniernst) October 14, 2020

Ernst has been defending Barrett all week in fact, because it turns out that there are plenty of sexist attacks to go around for the mother of seven, from both Democrats and the media.

This is the kind of sexist garbage women have been dealing with for far too long.



Women can be anything we want to be: a farmer, a military officer, a Senator, and yes even a Supreme Court Justice. pic.twitter.com/HIMPTipaJw — Joni Ernst (@joniernst) October 13, 2020

Ernst praised Barrett for her patience following the first round of Q&As.

"Yesterday Judge Barrett showed grace under pressure, a strong legal mind, & that she knows the role of a judge is to uphold the law, not legislate from the bench-all without notes!" Ernst said. "I continue to be very impressed with her, and proud that she’s showing the world what a mom can do."

Of course, Barrett is human. She admitted on Wednesday that she poured herself a glass of wine when she finally left Capitol Hill last night.