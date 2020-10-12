How Sen. Ernst Plans to Turn the Tables on Her Democratic Colleagues at ACB Hearings

It's time. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will soon make her way to the hot seat. The Senate Judiciary Committee will be peppering Barrett with questions from Monday through Thursday to determine how she would serve on the high court. Democrats have made no secret that they plan to grill Barrett about her Catholic faith. Remember when then-Senate Judiciary Chairman Dianne Feinstein told Barrett that the dogma lives loudly within her? Or when Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) asked her if she was an orthodox Catholic while discussing the issue of abortion.

They also plan to ask Barrett whether she plans to upend health care, since she has (like many) questioned the constitutionality of Obamacare's individual mandate.

Sen. Joni Ernst (D-IA) plans to take a different approach this week. In her remarks, she'll turn the tables on her Democratic colleagues and expose their tired strategy in trying to undermine a clearly qualified candidate.

“It’s really quite simple what your opponents are doing: they are attacking you – as a mom and woman of faith – because they can’t attack your qualifications," Ernst says in remarks provided to Townhall.

"Political opponents want to paint you as a TV, cartoon version of a religious radical," she adds. "A so-called ‘handmaid’ that feeds into all of the ridiculous stereotypes they have set out to lambast people of faith in America.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) hopes that this week isn't reminiscent of the "political circus" we all witnessed with our mouths wide open during the nasty Brett Kavanaugh hearings in 2018.

WATCH: @SenTedCruz says “I hope it doesn’t go down the road it went last time” when Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court hearings begin.



Cruz: “I hope we don’t see Senate Democrats turning it into a political circus.” #MTP pic.twitter.com/9ontD53dBt — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 11, 2020

But we all know the senator is being much too hopeful. And he did say he expected some "shenanigans."