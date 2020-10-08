new york times
Sorry NYT, But Kamala's COVID Comment Was More than 'Misleading'

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Oct 08, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez

We're still combing through all of Sen. Kamala Harris's (D-CA) outrageous assessments during Wednesday night's vice presidential debate. But one of her earliest accusations stood out. In one of her first answers about the coronavirus pandemic, Harris accused the Trump administration of a complete failure to respond to the outbreak, and suggested that President Trump dismissed the virus by calling it a "hoax."

The senator is referring to Trump's South Carolina rally in February when he accused Democrats of politicizing the coronavirus - just like they tried with Russiagate, then Ukrainegate - with the intent of booting him from office.

"They have no clue," Trump said of the Democrats. "They don’t have any clue. They tried anything; they tried it over and over, they’ve been doing it since you got in. It’s all turning; they lost, it’s all turning. Think of it. Think of it. And this is their new hoax.”

But his critics concluded that the president was calling the coronavirus itself a "hoax." So, here we are again.

The fact-checking crew of The New York Times determined that Harris's remark was "misleading."

"Ms. Harris is taking Mr. Trump’s comments out of context," The Times wrote. "He was speaking about the Democrats’ criticism of his administration’s response to the pandemic and comparing it to the 'impeachment hoax,' not the virus itself."

We would argue this is more than just "misleading." The president did not call COVID-19 a hoax. In fact, time and again, he's referred to the coronavirus as the "invisible enemy" that has upended American lives and taken over 210,000. He and his coronavirus task force have been hard at work replenishing the national stockpile of ventilators, providing PPE to health care workers, implementing lifesaving travel bans, and working for months on a vaccine. That's not the work of a White House that is not taking this pandemic seriously.

But again, as I mentioned earlier, this was only one of Harris's fibs.

Most Popular