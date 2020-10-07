Gen. Michael Hayden's Mature Response for Richard Grenell Over Declassified Docs

With the declassification of former CIA Director John Brennan's handwritten notes, we now know that he briefed President Obama on Hillary Clinton's plot to accuse the Trump campaign of colluding with Russia to win in 2016.

"CITE [summarizing] alleged approved by Hillary Clinton a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service,” his notes read.

Brennan confirmed the notes' veracity, but said that his briefing the president is "not illegal."

Former Acting Director of the United States National Intelligence Richard Grenell tweeted out the new proof that Obama and Vice President Joe Biden "directed their administration to use the powers of government to attack" then-presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign and transition team.

"The Susan Rice email to herself after the Oval Office meeting was part of a coverup," Grenell added, in reference to the message she sent on her final day in the White House.

Grenell's message produced this mature response from another former leader of our intelligence community, former head of the CIA, Gen. Michael Hayden. *(Warning: graphic language)*

Hayden is a supporter of Biden and starred in a recent Republican Voters Against Trump ad warning Americans what could happen if we re-elect President Trump.

"Truth is really important, but especially in intelligence," Hayden says in the ad, before making a series of accusations. "President Trump doesn't care about facts. President Trump doesn't care about the truth. The FBI says white nationalism is a real problem, and the FBI wants to do something about it, but the president doesn't want to talk about that. He doesn't keep the country safe."

Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson shook her head at Hayden's juvenile message for Grenell.

? These folks were our top intel officials. https://t.co/wFP7jtooDn — Sharyl Attkisson?????? (@SharylAttkisson) October 7, 2020

Grenell stood by his initial statement, concluding that Hayden doesn't want to hear the tragic truth.