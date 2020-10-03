Trump's Physician Shares Another Positive Update

An hour or so after we heard directly from the president on his condition, Dr. Sean Conley has provided a positive update of his own. In a new statement released Saturday evening, Conley reports that President Trump has made "substantial progress" since being diagnosed with COVID-19. He adds that Trump is responding well to Remdesivir and kept a rather busy work schedule today.

UPDATE from President’s Physician: “President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis” pic.twitter.com/5iLvVRXtIp — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) October 4, 2020

"President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis," the statement reads. "This evening he completed his second dose of Remdesivir without complication. He remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96 and 98% all day. He spent most of the afternoon conducting business, and has been up and moving about most the medical suite without difficulty. While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic. The plan for tomorrow is to continue observation in between doses of Remdesivir, closely monitoring his clinical status while fully supporting his conduct of Presidential duties."

The White House then released photos of the president working in his medical suite.

Just released by the @WhiteHouse: Two official Joyce Boghosian photos showing #coronavirus patient @POTUS working inside his @WRBethesda hospital site. pic.twitter.com/OkUgoMHzwI — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 4, 2020

Nothing can stop him from working for the American people. RELENTLESS! ???? pic.twitter.com/2ZSat782qe — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 4, 2020

In his video message from Walter Reed earlier tonight, President Trump referred to Remdesivir as a "miracle."

"If you look at the therapeutics, which I'm taking right now, some of them, and others are coming out soon that look, frankly, like miracles, if you want to know the truth," he said. "They're miracles. People criticize me when I say that but we have things happening that look like miracles, coming down from God."

Trump added how much he appreciated the bipartisan well wishes that have been streaming in since his diagnosis. First lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, is faring even better than he is, the president shared.

Editor's Note: This piece has been updated with additional information.