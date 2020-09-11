Middle East

Trump Expected to Announce Another Game Changer for Peace in the Middle East

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Sep 11, 2020 11:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
Trump Expected to Announce Another Game Changer for Peace in the Middle East

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

According to several reports, President Trump is expected to announce on Friday that Bahrain is normalizing ties with Israel. It would come just about a month after the United Arab Emirates officially recognized Israel as a legitimate country in the Middle East. 

The president hinted as much during his White House press conference on Thursday.

"Next week at the White House we’ll be having a signing between the UAE and Israel, and we could have another country added into that," Trump said. "And I will tell you that countries are lining up that want to go into it."

The news comes a few days ahead of Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa's visit to Washington, D.C. 

President Trump was recently nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize thanks in part to his efforts in the Middle East. His name was put forward by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde said. He added that the president has become a leader in helping turn the Middle East "into a region of cooperation and prosperity."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Trump Expected to Announce Another Game Changer for Peace in the Middle East
Cortney O'Brien
'They Took a Vote and Then They Acted': Trump Honors the Heroes of United 93
Ellie Bufkin
Leo Terrell Blasts 'The View' Co-host For Claiming Black Trump Supporters Are Props
Leah Barkoukis

Rochester Police Leader Responds to Mayor's 'Absurd' Allegation
Cortney O'Brien
Portland Police Rip Into Mayor Ted Wheeler for Banning Them Using Tear Gas to Stop Life-Threatening Riots
Julio Rosas
Man Indicted for Firebombing a Women’s Republican Club in California
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Steve Breen
View Cartoon
Most Popular