Bob Woodward

Trump Campaign, Dr. Fauci Respond to New Bob Woodward Controversy

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Sep 09, 2020 2:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Trump Campaign, Dr. Fauci Respond to New Bob Woodward Controversy

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

UPDATE: Dr. Anthony Fauci has responded to the controversy on Fox News. He tells John Roberts that he did not get the sense that President Trump was "distorting anything" about the coronavirus. His conversations with the president, Fauci said, were always "straightforward."

"I didn't see any discrepancies between what we told [Trump] and what he told the public."

ORIGINAL POST

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was bombarded with questions on Wednesday about a newly leaked audio clip of President Trump chatting with Bob Woodward about the coronavirus. In the clip, he is heard saying that he "always tried to play it down" because he "didn't want to create a panic." Critics pounced, and the new hashtag, #TrumpKnew, was born.

The Trump campaign, wanting to stop the news cycle in its tracks, shared an old audio clip of their own. It's Dr. Anthony Fauci telling a reporter that he has total confidence in the president, and that Trump has never contradicted his expertise. He found it unfortunate that the media was trying to spin it another way.

"That is really unfortunate," he said. "I would wish that that would stop. Because we have a much bigger problem here than trying to point out differences. There really fundamentally at the core when you look at things, there are not differences."

"The president has listened to what I have said and what the other people on the task force have said," Fauci continued. "When I've made recommendations he's taken them. He's never countered or overridden me."

Pitting them against each other, he said, is "not helping."

Marone, the Trump campaign's rapid response coordinator, had one more reminder for the press on Wednesday.

"President Trump took decisive action & implemented China travel restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus," she wrote. "The move saved countless American lives. Joe Biden opposed the restrictions and called them xenophobic."

Republicans like Errol Webber, who is running for Congress in California, spun the #TrumpKnew hashtag on its head to paint Democrats as the bad guy in this situation, and Trump as the one on top of things.

Woodward is promoting his new book about President Trump, entitled "Rage," in which he concludes that Trump "is the wrong man for the job.”

There's always a book.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Another October Surprise Executed Early? Timing of Liberal Media's New COVID Panic Push Is Beyond Transparent
Matt Vespa
They're Panicking: 'The View' Co-Host Wants Electoral College Change Because Trump Might Pull Off a Win
Matt Vespa
ACLU Official Trashes University For Accepting Nick Sandmann
Ellie Bufkin
Sen. Hawley Bill Would Give DOJ Green-Light to Increase Law Enforcement Funding
Reagan McCarthy
Biden Reverses Stance on Unconstitutional Proposal
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
Media Attempts to Sabotage President Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Nomination
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular