Watch How AG Bill Barr Responds When Wolf Blitzer Calls CNN 'Fair and Balanced'

Attorney General Bill Barr sat down for a discussion with CNN's Wolf Blitzer this week to discuss the political climate as the November presidential election approaches. In the following clip, shared by the RNC's Steve Guest, Blitzer tried to press the AG on whether he'd stay on in his position if Trump is re-elected. He said he doesn't want to get ahead of the results. He also noted how being an attorney general now compares to when he was attorney general during the George H. W. Bush administration. For one thing, he said, the media is much more biased.

"The media should be fair and balanced no matter who the president is," Barr said. "Doesn't give the media a license to lie the way a lot of the media is."

Blitzer acted like he agreed, and tried to reassure Barr that there at CNN, they provide "fair and balanced" coverage. Barr was highly entertained.

AG Bill Barr to CNN's Wolf Blitzer: "The media should be fair and balanced no matter who the president is. Doesn't give the media a license to lie the way a lot of the media is."



Blitzer: "I can speak for us, we are fair and balanced."



Barr, laughing: "Ok..."



According to viewers who were tuned into the program, Blitzer contradicted himself just as soon as Barr left the studio.

My husband and I were watching this together and we both burst out laughing when Wolf said that.



Then, right after the interview ended they did exactly that. Tore apart everything Barr said with their misinterpretation of the truth. — Mrs. Johnson (@LoveAll1972) September 3, 2020

CNN fair and balanced ????????best thing I have heard all week — Nicole Molinaro (@Nmolly17) September 2, 2020

Of course, CNN has been anything but balanced since President Trump took office. During every press conference, or every interview featuring Trump, the network goes to great lengths to accompany his remarks with snarky chyrons at the bottom of the screen as their way of "fact checking" his every word, as well as anyone in his administration.